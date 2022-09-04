MMO Week in Review: The preamble to Wrath Classic

With figurative summer reaching its conclusion, MMOs had another big week: World of Warcraft Classic launched the pre-patch for Wrath of the Lich King, WoW’s retail version began beta for Dragonflight, New World announced a major revamp, Bless Unleashed announced its impending console sunset, and we weighed in on Final Fantasy XIV’s Buried Memory.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement