MMO Week in Review: The preamble to Wrath Classic

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

With figurative summer reaching its conclusion, MMOs had another big week: World of Warcraft Classic launched the pre-patch for Wrath of the Lich King, WoW’s retail version began beta for Dragonflight, New World announced a major revamp, Bless Unleashed announced its impending console sunset, and we weighed in on Final Fantasy XIV’s Buried Memory.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
