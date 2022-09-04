Riot Games’ animated series Arcane wins Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program

It would appear that fans weren’t the only ones who enjoyed Arcane, the animated series based on some of the narrative beats in League of Legends; the series managed to nail down three wins at this year’s Emmy Awards, including the award for Outstanding Animated Program – a first for both Netflix in specific and streaming services as a whole.

The Emmy nod beat out some significant competition including Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, and Marvel’s What If…? “Honored doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel,” reads a tweet from the series. “Thank you to our incredible team at [Riot Games] and Fortiche, the [Television Academy], and the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible.”

The Arcane series made an absolute splash when it made its debut last November, earning rave reviews and quickly being tapped for a second season. When that second season will premiere is still not announced, but the show creators have been putting together a docuseries chronicling the show’s creation, the final episode of which debuted last week.



