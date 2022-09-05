Aliens: Fireteam Elite drops Pathogen DLC from orbit

As if the incredibly tough and lethal xenomorphs of Aliens: Fireteam Elite weren’t dangerous enough, now players have to contend with a disease that’s making them even deadlier. Cold Iron Studios pushed out its Pathogen DLC this past week on all platforms, marking the game’s first big expansion.

“A mysterious pathogen is wreaking havoc on planet LV-895. Join your fellow marines in an all-new campaign that takes you into the heart of the Pathogen hive. Experience new environments, maps, weapons, and more,” the studio said.

The shooter added crossplay in its early August patch along with a prestige progression system.