War Thunder showcases Drone Age’s new jet and prettier explosions, marks V-J Day in an event

The Drone Age update arriving to War Thunder is obviously going to bring drones to the battlefield, but that’s not all that’s coming. For example, there will be several visual updates introduced and a spicy new jet to zip around in.

On the visual front, Drone Age will bring some new sexiness to various explosions, with more pieces flying off through physics, new effects for ammo racks being detonated, and more smoke and fire in some cases. Speaking of fire, burning fuel tanks for air and ground vehicles are seeing several improvements, the kill cam for armor penetrating shots is getting some new procedural physics models, and shell hits will have new effects.



Meanwhile, Drone Age is also introducing the USSR’s Su-25 attack aircraft, a powerful jet that gained prominence for its service in the Soviet war in Afghanistan, where the craft was used in 60,000 sorties and saw only 36 jets lost. The jet boasts an immense payload with the ability to field an assortment of guided and unguided ordinance, high armor, and a ballistic calculator for bombing runs.

In other War Thunder news, this past Labor Day weekend saw the game commemorate Victory over Japan Day with a special event that awarded a special decal depicting the infamous Times Square kiss photo.

