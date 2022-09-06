Elder Scrolls Online’s Lost Depths DLC and Update 35 arrive to console players today

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0
KITTY!

Console fans of The Elder Scrolls Online are seeing their patience rewarded as their version of the MMORPG is seeing the new Update 35 and Lost Depths DLC arrive to their platform of choice today after a two week-long wait from the PC version’s launch.

Those who have been following along are obviously familiar with all of the update’s features, including the DLC’s two new dungeons and Update 35’s the same array of combat tweaks that PC players received, including DoT effect changes and adjustments to light and heavy attacks. Those who are looking for the full details can find them in the patch notes.

source: official forums
