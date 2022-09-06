Guild Wars 2’s S1E4, Tower of Nightmares, returns on September 13

The resurrection and renewal of Guild Wars 2’s original living world season continues next week with the revival of episode four next week. It’s called Tower of Nightmares, and it’s akin to the episode first launched way back in October of 2013. The date’s no shock as this episode was previously teased in the summer roadmap.

“The fourth episode of Living World Season 1 returns on September 13! Next week, visit your Story Journal to join Marjory and Kasmeer’s investigation into the dark tower looming over Kessex Hills. Climb the tower. Unveil the nightmare. […] This release includes a new instanced group encounter, the Tower of Nightmares. Enter with a premade squad or take on the tower’s challenges in a freely joinable public instance.”

This season of content is free for everyone, contrary to other seasons, which are free to unlock when they’re current. This episode will as always include multiple old and new achievement and loot – including, ArenaNet says, new Antitoxin Gloves.

Missed the first three episodes? MOP’s Colin’s on the case:

Delaqua Investigations has need of your assistance once more, Commander. Living World Season 1 Return: "Tower of Nightmares" Arrives Next Week: https://t.co/l8FCBax0M6 pic.twitter.com/mwIscZlavN — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) September 6, 2022