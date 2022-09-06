Temtem officially launches from early access today with 164 critters to collect

People, this is not a drill:
Temtem officially launches today.
The Pokémon-like MMO, which was propelled into existence with a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2018, is expected to go live later today. The devs
put out an endgame guide for those super-ambitious Day One players and asked everyone to “please be nice” to the game’s servers.
The studio also put out a few infographics detailing the path to 1.0, saying that it’s involved 54 patches, 1,891 NPC characters, 164 collectable Temtem, and seven islands to explore. The game is listed
at $42 on Steam.
This calls for a song:
VIDEO
