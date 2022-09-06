Temtem officially launches from early access today with 164 critters to collect

People, this is not a drill: Temtem officially launches today.

The Pokémon-like MMO, which was propelled into existence with a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2018, is expected to go live later today. The devs put out an endgame guide for those super-ambitious Day One players and asked everyone to “please be nice” to the game’s servers.

The studio also put out a few infographics detailing the path to 1.0, saying that it’s involved 54 patches, 1,891 NPC characters, 164 collectable Temtem, and seven islands to explore. The game is listed at $42 on Steam.

Sappy post sappy post 😭 To commemorate Temtem launching in a few hours and Early Access ending, we've updated some of these stats.

Thank you for being with us during all this! How are you preparing yourself for launch in FIVE hours? https://t.co/gfxjExf0Hq pic.twitter.com/HUQ4qXKYyh — Temtem 📢 LAUNCH DAY TODAY!!! (@PlayTemtem) September 6, 2022

