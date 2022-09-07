DC Universe Online posts its fall development update and previews the Sins of Black Adam

Do you absolutely hate events in DC Universe Online? If so, we’ve got some bad news for you: You’re going to get more of those before you get the next story episode, because September kicks off the new Homecoming event on September 8th. The good news, though, is that there is a new story update on the way as well on October 22nd, dubbed the Sins of Black Adam. Considering that Black Adam isn’t the nicest guy to begin with, you can probably guess that this one is going to be bad.

Turns out that after multiple attempts to resurrect his wife, Isis, Black Adam has decided to head to the underworld directly to strike a deal, because that sounds very smart and safe. Needless to say there will be new instanced content of multiple sizes as well as open-world content and new locations to explore. You’ll have to wait a little while longer for new story content, but if that’s what gets you excited for the game, know that it’s coming in October.