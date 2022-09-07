Mad World’s latest video offers a look at its post-apocalyptic world

Mad World has a pretty grim setting (if that isn’t obvious already) and nowhere is that more apparent than in the ruined world that players will explore. Doesn’t looking over a post-apocalyptic landscape sound like a great idea for a video? Developer Jandisoft sure thought so.

As the video’s title suggests, this latest preview gives interested players a flyover of some of the game’s maps, which are full of ramshackle domiciles, fetid sewers, disconcerting caverns, and what looks like at least one town powered by lime Jell-O. Also, there are lots of dead bodies littering spots because of course there are.

Mad World is heading into its next closed beta test on September 15th. Signups are currently available for those interested, while a look over the dour landscape is provided in the video below.

