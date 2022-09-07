World of Warcraft Classic players are still dealing with server queues even after a week

It would be a pretty safe assumption to make that players of WoW Classic are eager for the Wrath of the Lich King expansion’s arrival. Last week saw the pre-patch arrive to Classic, bringing along with it as we noted at the time some pretty gnarly server queues, and it looks like those queues haven’t gone away. Even a week later, Redditors are still complaining about queue numbers or lengthy wait times, some general frustration with the situation, and of course, some memes.

WoW Classic lead Brian Birmingham replied to one fan’s aggravation on Twitter, noting that the problem of fixing the queues is a challenging task and that there will be more information shared on the forums soon. “The short version is: These realms are already 5x the size of 2005 realms, and if everybody in queue went to a new realm, they’d fill that realm up too,” he explained. (Of course, just opening new servers, temporary or otherwise, would also help out.)

In other WoW Classic news, one of the devs confirmed on the forums that some automatic suspensions meted out to players who were not participating in battlegrounds were unfairly applied. The post further talks about the triggers for automated suspension and promised that a review of the processes was in the works.