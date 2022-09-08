Black Desert PC adds a temporary horse and kicks off events to celebrate the fall season

If you’re a regular player of Black Desert, you’ve probably forgotten to check in a mount at a stable in a new town or forgot to have a horse taken out, leaving you without a mount to ride around on; it happens to the best of us. Thankfully, the latest update on PC has introduced a temporary Traveler’s Horse mount that can be borrowed to help players get around.

This new horse has a few of the expected abilities of standard mounts as well as the ability to sprint. Furthermore, players won’t need to return the mount to the stable manually, as it will head back on its own after being dismounted for five minutes or upon player logout. Other pieces in the update include class adjustments, specific monster tweaks, and a few changes to the Arena of Solare.

The patch has also kicked off several different events for the fall season including a login reward event, a screenshot contest themed around fall leaves, and a new Hot Time event that boosts XP earnings and item drop rates. The patch has also added special seasonal loyalty store items and is giving out a free enhancement boosting item.