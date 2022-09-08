Chimeraland gets a new weapon, a fishing event, and a variety of bug fixes in today’s patch

Players of Chimeraland have been treated to a nice list of updates and refinements to the game in today’s patch, following on the heels of an update that addressed a number of bugs, added a new weapon, and launched a new event.

The new weapon in question is called the Captivating Zither, which means players are going to once again wield an instrument as a weapon. The Captivating Zither can be found as a potential drop from advanced totems and 2-star legends challenges. The patch will also introduce a new seven-day login reward event and kick off a fishing event in the game’s major cities. The login event will run until September 14th, while the fishing event will be available until September 22nd.

Finally, a long list of bug fixes is on tap to address display issues, UI problems, mount visuals, and adventure quest bugs among many others. Maintenance was scheduled for 2:00 a.m. EDT early this morning, so you can peek at the patch notes now.



Dear Traveler:

To provide you with a better gaming experience, we'll be shutting down the servers for maintenance and updates on 8/9/2022 from 06:00–09:00 (UTC+0), and servers will be unavailable during this time.

More details:https://t.co/q7e9Q9RzU0#Chimeraland pic.twitter.com/UnSFlGHzcp — Chimeraland – Global (@GChimeraland) September 7, 2022