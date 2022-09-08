Dauntless revamps the Sporestruck Embermane, adds new quests and new perk in latest update

Sure, fighting the Sporestruck Embermane in Dauntless was a good time, but things in the Shattered Isles change and monsters evolve. That’s precisely what players are facing in the game’s newest patch: an evolution of the Sporestruck Embermane into a new monster known as Fenroar.

This new Behemoth comes in two versions – normal Fenroar and the dire Earthshaper Fenroar – and brings with it a number of new attacks that allow it to change the battlefield. Of course, slaying this creature means you can use its parts for pants, specifically the new Stonewood armor set and the new Fenroar weapons that allow players to create their own stone platforms that deal damage to things that are beneath them.

In addition to the new fight, this patch brings a new Rushdown perk that restores stamina and increases movement speed when a Behemoth is interrupted, adds the game’s second island adventure, and continues the overall Dire Discovery quest line that has brought Fenroar to light. The patch also brings a few bug fixes, tweaks a couple of dye rumors, and adjusts the Spore Problems mission that pits players against the new Behemoth. Take a look at Angry Spore Doggo in the video below.

