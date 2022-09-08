Palia wraps up Alpha 2, confirms more tests are coming, and teases ‘something super exciting’ in Discord

Let’s take a peek at the in-development comfy cozy MMO Palia, shall we? As readers might remember, the game kicked off Alpha 2 at the end of July, and now it looks like that alpha has wrapped up. Where things go from here is anyone’s guess, but the devs promise “more Palia concepts, sneak peeks, and dev updates” sometime soon, and they confirm in a Twitter reply that more playtests are needed and that a launch date is still not tied down.

The teases continue on Discord where the team answers channel promises “something super exciting in the works” for its next scheduled Q&A session with players. Those who want to follow along can check out the Discord and associated channel, where this exciting something-or-other will be unveiled at the end of the week.





We're officially waving goodbye to Alpha 2! 👋 Thank you to all the testers who joined us during this journey. Alpha 2 may be closed, but we can't wait to share more Palia concepts, sneak peeks, and dev updates with you soon.#gamedev #cozygames pic.twitter.com/gjkNKy7CCM — Palia (@playPalia) September 7, 2022