Star Citizen kicks off another free fly event that celebrates the community’s elite eight spaceships

Star Citizen’s search for new money is back on once again with the launch of another free fly promotion tied to the Ship Showdown community event as it lets fresh pilots hop into what the community considers the eight best ships in the ‘Verse.

From now until Thursday, September 15th, players can simply login or register, enter a code – GETINTOTHEVERSE – and hop into the game where they can take command of the eight best ships as voted on by community polls, including the 600i Explorer, the Scorpius, and the Avenger Titan. Those who do get hooked to the alpha build of the game can also take advantage of discounts on starter packs until September 16th if they so choose.

Whether you’re curious about this developing space sandbox or wanting to just get back in-game and fly around for a moment without spending a dime, the event that lets that happen is on.

source: official site
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $450M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
