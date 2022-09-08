Star Citizen kicks off another free fly event that celebrates the community’s elite eight spaceships

Star Citizen’s search for new money is back on once again with the launch of another free fly promotion tied to the Ship Showdown community event as it lets fresh pilots hop into what the community considers the eight best ships in the ‘Verse.

From now until Thursday, September 15th, players can simply login or register, enter a code – GETINTOTHEVERSE – and hop into the game where they can take command of the eight best ships as voted on by community polls, including the 600i Explorer, the Scorpius, and the Avenger Titan. Those who do get hooked to the alpha build of the game can also take advantage of discounts on starter packs until September 16th if they so choose.

Whether you’re curious about this developing space sandbox or wanting to just get back in-game and fly around for a moment without spending a dime, the event that lets that happen is on.



We're launching a Free Fly to celebrate the Elite 8 vehicles that have made it through this stage of the Live Showdown. From now through September 15, try Star Citizen for free with access to fan-favorite ships. Which will you try first? Play for Free: https://t.co/CocjqKoZmb pic.twitter.com/2EIWkKyM5z — Star Citizen (@RobertsSpaceInd) September 8, 2022