MMO shooter Stay Out launches new areas, gameplay improvements September 15

Stay Out, the free-to-play MMO shooter we’ve covered previously that, depending on your read on the old English-language threads about it may or may not be S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Online, is touting a pretty sizeable content update for the middle of the month, bringing with it some new areas and improvements to existing systems.

The so-called Black Forest update will introduce the titular location as well as other new and redesigned locations, improve various effects for both weather systems and anomaly visuals, enhance gunplay with an upgraded weapon system and new attachments, and refine gameplay overall through an enhanced crafting system and an overhaul to its skill system. The video preview also promises new items, new events, new quests, and a “reputation 2.0” system.

All of it is set to arrive on Thursday, September 15th, but players can get a peek at what’s coming in the video below.

