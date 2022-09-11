MMO Week in Review: Ascent Finite Air

Yet another eastern MMO heavily revised and then ported westward morphed into a temport this week as Kakao announced it’ll sunset Elyon, fka Ascent Infinite Air, at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Star Trek Online landed Wil Wheaton, Temtem officially launched, EVE Online announced Uprising, and WoW Classic struggled with monstrous queues and oopsed the heck out of the Scourge Invasion.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement