Albion Online details changes to the Roads of Avalon and a new single-player environment

Albion Online is ready to talk its next upcoming content update, which is making some changes to the Roads of Avalon based on player feedback, adding some new artifact items that can be crafted, and opening up a new single-player region known as the Mists.

We begin with the Roads adjustments, which will now be tuned for smaller groups overall: Hideouts will be easier to establish, high-value zones will be harder to control, and rewards will focus more on group gameplay and enemies that upgrade over time. The Roads will also be getting a visual upgrade.

The meat of the update is related to the Mists, an area that tries to blend PvE and PvP to create an experience that’s built on exploration and balancing risk versus reward. Each distinct entrance to the Mists can be used by only a single player, but there will be multiple entrances to create chance encounters between solo players. Within this area, players can find unique monsters that drop new artifacts that are required to craft some brand-new items.

Finally, both the Mists and the Roads can have an entrance to a new Mists hub city, where players can trade and enter small-scale content, though the post notes that entry into this new hub will not be available to everyone. More details can be found in the latest dev blog or in the video below.

