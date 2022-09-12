Atlas confirms a September 21 wipe of current season, shares a teaser image of its next season

The seasons are changing, both around the globe and in the pirating sandbox of Atlas, and as regular players know by now, a seasonal change means there’s a wipe on the way. That wipe will be happening on Wednesday, September 21st, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

To celebrate the end of the current season, the game will open up a Kraken Bowl PvP grid for players to enjoy between September 14th and September 21st. The devs are also planning on a Q&A within the game’s Discord on Thursday, September 15th, at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

As for what the next season holds, there are no details as of yet, but there was a teaser image of some cannons arranged on the parapet of a fort. Make of that what you will.