Black Desert celebrates 12 years and over 50M registered players with a free week on Steam

The PC version of Black Desert has a pair of milestones to mark today, as the game is lauding 12 years of operation and over 50 million players registered to the game. And just how does Pearl Abyss plan on celebrating these achievements? By making the game free-to-play for a week on Steam.

Starting today, players can fire up the game for free on the platform and run around the game world until 12:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, September 19th. The game will also be represented at TwitchCon San Diego with the finals of its Solare Invitational.

Naturally, the folks at Pearl Abyss are pretty effusive about BDO’s success. “We are very proud and thankful that our Black Desert franchise has managed to reach so many players across the globe, and we feel humbled by the positive support we received from our community,” said Pearl Abyss CEO James Heo. “We will strive relentlessly to improve Black Desert and build on our success with new IP that are currently being developed using brand new technical facilities and are running on our proprietary BlackSpace Engine.”

source: press release