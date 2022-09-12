Corepunk promises closed beta by the end of the year

For fans of the genre hybrid Corepunk, it’s been a most distressing year of silence. After several delays and an announcement this past May that it was dropping Russian support in light of the invasion of Ukraine, the MMO project effectively went radio silent over the entire summer.

In fact, it only recently surfaced to issue a short announcement that it is aiming to get a closed beta going by the end of 2022. The team at Artificial Core said that it “went through a lot early in the year and needed time to recover” but is “deeply immersed in the development” of the MMORPG.

“Corepunk’s gonna be good — we’re working on it,” the studio vowed.

Originally, beta and launch were supposed to happen in 2021, but this was pushed back as the team fell behind schedule. Artificial Core has not stated a new release window for the MMORPG.