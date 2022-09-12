Final Fantasy XI launches its newest patch with more Voracious Resurgence content

Being allowed to access a new area called “The Silver Knife” sounds faintly ominous. It’s not quite a name to run away from, but it does feel a touch unpleasant even if it’s just a clever name for a playhouse or something. But that’s the new area being added with today’s Final Fantasy XI patch, so you’re going to have to go there if you want to continue along with the story of the Voracious Resurgence. Hopefully it’s a pleasant place to be despite the name.

The patch also brings adjustments to Ambuscade (as is the case every month), adjustments to monster spawns for King Ranperre’s Tomb and the Shadowreign version of Crawler’s Nest, and compensation for players who lost Ra’kaznar sapphires or gallimaufry. Check out the full patch notes for all the changes, or get the whole thing broken down in video form if you’d prefer. You have a variety of options fitting your personal preference; that’s the real lesson here.