WoW Classic’s abruptly started Zombie Plague event is already over

Last Friday night, the WoW Classic servers experienced some unexpected timing for its Scourge Invasion event, with the whole affair starting off hours ahead of schedule. The scuffed timing of events before Wrath’s arrival appears to be continuing as Classic’s producer Josh Greenfield has now confirmed that the Zombie Plague has also ended early.

One of the MMORPG’s players asked about zombies apparently disappearing earlier than expected, leading to a confirmation from Greenfield that the event is indeed over. Once again it looks like the devs are rolling with the punches as Greenfield writes up an in-lore rationale for the change in timing. “It seems that due to advancements in modern Azerothian medicine in the last 15 or so years, the healers of the Argent Dawn have gotten much better at fighting infectious plagues and diseases,” he writes. “The Lich King doesn’t stand a chance.”

Meanwhile, the Scourge Invasion event rolls on ahead of Northrend’s opening on September 26th. Provided, of course, the timing for that event doesn’t suddenly get derailed as well.



