Classic N64 FPS GoldenEye 007 is getting re-released on Nintendo Switch with online multiplayer in tow

Many owners of the Nintendo 64 system likely have fond memories of playing GoldenEye 007 deathmatch with their friends in four-player split-screen. It was a nostalgic time in multiplayer gaming when online console shooters weren’t really a thing and gamers had to arrange physical meet-ups with one another. During today’s Nintendo Direct, Rare Ltd. has taken the wraps off of some big announcements for fans of a certain age, as the shooter is coming back to Nintendo Switch with its multiplayer mode intact – and with online functionality.

The Nintendo Switch version will be a direct port of the 1997 classic, available to those with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack with online multiplayer in tow along with all of the game’s single-player missions. The shooter is also making its way to Xbox Game Pass as an HD remaster in 4K resolution, though that version will not have online multiplayer.

Release dates for this returning classic have not been announced yet, but there’s some video previews to ogle below the cut.





