Fallout 76 officially opens up expeditions to The Pitt in today’s update

Expeditions into The Pitt have been the primary thing that Fallout 76 has been talking about over the past few weeks, and now players of the game can experience the content at last. Today’s update has opened up the system that lets players take on missions into a post-nuclear Pittsburgh to help the Responders and earn some rewards in the process.

As we’ve been covering since QuakeCon, the update sees the Responders take over the Whitespring Resort as a base of operations, where players can complete daily quests to earn the group’s trust, charge up the battery of its vertibird, and ride it to The Pitt, where one of two missions can be taken on. Completing these missions earns players legendary gear, currencies, and stamps based on performance that can be used to purchase additional rewards.

The patch additionally launches the game’s tenth season that features a City of Steel-themed SCORE Board, adds a couple of new fast travel options for certain locations, allows lets players either craft or find legendary versions of automatic melee weapons, and grants new players a lot more gear when they step out of Vault 76.





