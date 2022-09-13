Star Trek Online’s new episode and event go live on PC – here are the patch notes

Today is the day when players of Star Trek Online can tell Wesley to shut up (presumably) through the vehicle of phaser fire. The MMO’s new patch featuring a fight against Mirror Universe Wesley, which stars actor Wil Wheaton reprising the role, is going live for PC players today.

This patch brings the new Eye of the Storm episode, a new TFO, and the Emperor’s Will standalone event that awards a T6 Terran Somerville scout ship for completing certain episodes once per account per day. The patch also adds new rewards and general updates to fleets, lets players upgrade their bridge officers through the use of a purchasable token (with one free token available to claim per account in the Zen Store), and applies a list of general updates.

