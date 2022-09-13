Trove’s Cowasaurs and Dinoboys event sees dinosaurs and cowboys try to encourage each other

Dinosaurs and cowboys would already make strange bedfellows, but what if both factions were trying to encourage people that the opposite side is awesome? That’s what the latest wholesome-sounding event in Trove is doing: having players spread the awesomeness of both sides in the Cowasaurs and Dinoboys event.

Between now and September 27th, players can take on a seven step quest for each side of the argument as well as daily quests, each of which takes players to the Jurassic Jungle and Desert Frontier biomes. The event is offering up variety of goodies like mounts, allies, and banners among other things, and there’s a new pack available for purchase in the store related to the event just like there usually is when Trove runs events of some kind.

Whether you love one side or the other (or both!), players can head to the hub, speak with Dinosly and Sherrifsly, and spread the praise of cowasaurs and dinoboys.