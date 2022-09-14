Aion NA celebrates 13 years with a month-long celebration of currency drops and a reopened carnival location

The 13th anniversary celebration happening for the NA version of Aion might seem similar to the one the EU version kicked off at first blush, but there are a few distinctions that separate the two events. Besides, it’s a 13th birthday for an MMORPG and that’s always something to mark one way or the other.

Between now and Wednesday, October 12th, players can earn themselves anniversary coins for logging each day for 28 days, staying logged in for 30 minutes, and from auto hunt monster drops. These coins can then be spent at a special vending machine at the Dreamworld Carnival for a random reward. Players will also be receiving an anniversary gift coupon on the first day of their login that can be redeemed for a bundle of boost items.

Otherwise, the anniversary is similar to the EU’s insofar as the Dreamworld Carnival will be open for players, granting the same 750,000 XP a minute to characters while in the location and letting players choose a buff from the Daeva Fairy that can be found there. It’s a little bit similar, a little bit different, and complete occasion to celebrate.