Final Fantasy XIV fixes bugs and buffs Paladin and Warrior with patch 6.21

It’s a bit ironic that this Final Fantasy XIV expansion is the one where Paladin is the iconic job and yet Paladin is not actually in a great place in terms of overall balancing. Still, patch 6.21 is meant to help this a bit by bumping up the numbers for several Paladin abilities to deal a little bit more damage, alongside Warrior receiving a similar buff. Hephaistos has also seen his HP lowered at the end of the Abyssos (Savage) series, so things should be just a little easier there.

For the most part, this is a small patch focused around bug fixes; for example, this patch should have fixed the well-known bug with certain rare animals not spawning correctly on the Island Sanctuary as well as animals appearing outside of the pasture incorrectly. Check out the full patch notes for all the changes, but it’s not a patch filled with content. (That’ll be 6.25, and you’ll be waiting a little longer for that one.)