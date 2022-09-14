PSA: Embers Adrift will grant game access to all accounts September 15 ahead of its weekend open beta test

This weekend will see Embers Adrift open itself up to an open beta test – you already are aware of this by now. Of course, there is the matter of making sure that game accounts that haven’t bout a founder’s pack can even play the game to begin with, which leads to the devs granting every account access starting tomorrow, September 15th.

Obviously this doesn’t make the beta build of the game playable ahead of the appointed date of Friday, September 16th, but it will make sure that everyone who has registered for the game can download the client from the account page tomorrow.

The open beta itself is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. EDT on the 16th and run until 1:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday, September 18th. Anyone who is interested in joining in this test still have a bit of time to get ready.



