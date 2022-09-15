Gloria Victis enhances its visuals, reshapes the edges of its world, and revamps systems in latest update

Back in June the medieval MMORPG Gloria Victis had detailed some of the things it needed to do to head out of early access, one of which being a reshaping of the game’s world. Today, some of that work has been completed along with a bevy of new updates and refinements in the game’s largest patch to date.

The tentpole feature for this patch is a series of major visual enhancements including prettier skies, an improved sun path, better lighting, longer view distances, and updated environment models for players to ogle. As for the aforementioned map overhaul, that has primarily touched the edges of the world map with new locations and lands, updated starter areas, reworked quest lines, and implemented faster enemy spawners for quest enemies. There is also a new quest board feature, a variety of quality-of-life updates to make crafting faster and delineate safe and hazardous zones more clearly, and execution of a variety of bug fixes.

The devs at Black Eye Games point out that more updates are in the works, including efforts to overhaul the center of the world map, refine the State of War and guild features, and apply additional visual upgrades. For now, players can check out the details of this major update in both text and video.

