Overwatch 2 officially reveals its new hero Kiriko along with seasonal content plans

While Blizzard’s surprise may have been spoiled thanks to its own mistakes as well as a fan leak, we now all know much more about Overwatch 2’s brand-new hero Kiriko as well as the game’s Season 1 content features when the game launches on October 4th.

Kiriko’s suite of skills sees her land firmly in a solid support role, with the ability to teleport to allies (even through walls), summon ofudas that seek out and heal nearby friends, and project an area that briefly grants invulnerability and removes negative status effects. Her ultimate ability sees Kirko summon a fox spirit that rushes forward and grants allies that follow it increased movement speed, reduced cooldowns, and faster attack speed – perfect for leading a charge into occupied territory.



Kiriko will be part of Overwatch 2’s Season 1 content offerings, unlocking immediately for previous owners of the original Overwatch or those who purchase a premium battle pass, while the free battle pass track sees her unlock at rank 55.

Blizzard additionally shared more information about seasonal content, confirming that each season will alternate between bringing a new hero or a new map, as well as a battle pass with over 80 tiers of unlocks, hero balance changes, and themed cash shop cosmetics that are bought with Overwatch Coins. Incidentally, Season 1’s cash shop will follow the theme of cyberpunk.

On the subject of Season 1, the post outlines the cosmetics that await in both the free and premium battle pass track; confirms the arrival of a new Push map along with the already announced maps of Circuit Royal, Colosseo, Midtown, New Queen Street, and Paraíso; and grants a brief mention of Season 1 events like a retooled Junkenstein’s Revenge event.

Finally, the post promises “big moments” to share with players including new core game modes, more maps, and of course the introduction of PvE content. Further context as well as an FAQ awaits in the dev blog while a gameplay video of Kiriko in action awaits below.

#Overwatch2 Season 1 is right around the corner! Take a closer look at what you can expect from Season 1, including new Heroes, new maps, new game modes, and new rewards to earn! Season 1 kicks off October 4, free-to-play for everyone! ✨ Learn more: https://t.co/olSOWklXBv pic.twitter.com/mSk0r3Teqi — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 15, 2022