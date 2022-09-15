Riot Games names Lil Nas X president of League of Legends in a new collaboration for Worlds 2022

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

What do the MOBA League of Legends and superstar rapper Lil Nas X have in common? On the surface, not much, but that’s not stopping Riot Games from announcing the singer/songwriter as “president of League,” which mostly is referring to a long-tail collaboration between the game and the performer.

The collab will see Lil Nas X release a new song for LoL called Star Walkin’ on September 23rd, work with Riot in designing a prestige skin for the new champion K’Sante the Pride of Nazumah that arrives on November 3rd, and perform in the opening ceremony for the upcoming Worlds Championship esports final on November 5th. The K’Sante skin, incidentally, can be earned by gamers between November 3rd and November 14th as they play League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics games during a Worlds 2022 in-game event.

Don’t believe your eyes? Perhaps you can believe your ears (as well as your eyes) with the video pronouncement below.

source: press release
Riot Games is considered a controversial company in the gaming world following a 2018 exposé of the sexual discrimination and harassment inherent in what workers described as its “bro culture.” The scandal brought forth accusations against multiple developers and high-ranking executives and ultimately led to a developer labor dispute and walk-out. Former workers and the state of California, which alleged that Riot was refusing to cooperate with its investigation, lodged lawsuits though Riot settled with one victims’ group at the end of 2021 for over $100M.
Advertisement
Previous articleNeverwinter outlines changes coming to the Band of Air item and elaborates on overall balance rationale

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments