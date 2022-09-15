Riot Games names Lil Nas X president of League of Legends in a new collaboration for Worlds 2022

What do the MOBA League of Legends and superstar rapper Lil Nas X have in common? On the surface, not much, but that’s not stopping Riot Games from announcing the singer/songwriter as “president of League,” which mostly is referring to a long-tail collaboration between the game and the performer.

The collab will see Lil Nas X release a new song for LoL called Star Walkin’ on September 23rd, work with Riot in designing a prestige skin for the new champion K’Sante the Pride of Nazumah that arrives on November 3rd, and perform in the opening ceremony for the upcoming Worlds Championship esports final on November 5th. The K’Sante skin, incidentally, can be earned by gamers between November 3rd and November 14th as they play League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics games during a Worlds 2022 in-game event.

Don’t believe your eyes? Perhaps you can believe your ears (as well as your eyes) with the video pronouncement below.



source: press release