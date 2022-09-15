War Thunder begins the Drone Age with new vehicles, maps, and visuals on all platforms

The range of toys available to PC and console players of War Thunder has increased yet again with the release of the Drone Age update, bringing lots of fun military vehicles to try out, prettier visuals for when players inevitably explode, and some new maps for those explosions to happen.

As the update’s name suggests, the headliner is the addition of recon and assault drones to high-rank tank battlefields with their own unique flight models and mechanics to contend with. Scout drones are available in all rank VI-VII “light tank” class vehicles as a researchable modification to grant commanders a bird’s eye view of the battlefield, while assault UAVs will be available only in Realistic Battles mode.

There are more vehicles available for players to command in this update, including a tree of Chinese helicopters along with a new chopper each for Great Britain and Italy, several new jets including the Su-25 and Mirage 2000C-S5, and 10 new naval vessels. Additionally, the patch adds two new maps in the form of Golden Bay and Pradesh and applies a bevy of new visual effects. Players who want all of the nitty gritty details can find them in the changelog.

