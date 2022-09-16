Ashfall is a post-apoc ‘adventure shooter MMORPG’ from NetEase arriving to PC and mobile devices in 2023

This year’s Tokyo Game Show is host to plenty of different games across the broad spectrum of gamer interest and sub-genres, and that’s where we have been given word of an upcoming new arrival in the post-apocalyptic, cross-platform PC and mobile shooter MMO sector: Ashfall, which comes from Legendary Star Studios and NetEase, headed to PC, Android, and iOS sometime in 2023.

Ashfall sees players take up the role of a Wanderer tasked with leaving the safety of a vault in search of the Core of Creation that could save humanity. Details on its gameplay are a bit sparse in the announcement, but the title calls itself an “adventure shooter MMORPG” and gameplay features will be previewed during TGS 2022. The shooter itself first arrived to our shores in limited technical testing for Android devices at the beginning of the month, when it was still being called Project 56.

The game doesn’t have an official website yet, but it is promising a Steam page soon and has a presence on Facebook and Twitter, where the TGS gameplay preview will be broadcast later today.



The title of "Project: 56" will be changed to its official name "Ashfall" starting today.

We will make our first official appearance at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 on September 16, and more information will be revealed soon. #TokyoGameShow2022 #TGS2022 pic.twitter.com/8XhWYLnpa3 — Ashfall (@PlayAshfall) September 14, 2022