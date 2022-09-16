Diablo II Resurrected’s PTR adds more Terror Zones and new sundered charms, confirms second ladder season’s launch date

The public test realm of Diablo II: Resurrected is the news hub for what’s coming to the ARPG (obviously), which means that an update to the build represents an update to what’s on deck. That further means that we’re going to report on some of those updates because they’re likely important ones to players.

The new PTR build has opened up additional Terror Zones to the game located in different locations across the game’s four acts, though the Terror Zone that appeared in the Black Marsh has been removed due to the locale’s low mob density. This current build also adds six new unique grand charms with the “sunder” keyword that effectively breaks a monster’s damage immunity, though the notes point out that the effect applies only before other resistance reducing modifiers and only affects non-players.

Finally, the top portion of the patch notes update confirms that the second season of D2R’s ladder will have a start date of Thursday, October 6th. Additional details of the new season, including specific launch timing, will be shared in future update posts. For now, this current PTR is open until September 19th.