Star Wars The Old Republic players will be getting a more efficient and faster launcher soon™

I’m going to be honest, whenever I get the random urge to re-install Star Wars: The Old Republic, I’m almost immediately punished for it by the game’s slug-like launcher. Apparently, players on Steam have been having a much nicer time of it all, and this improved installer experience is coming to non-Steam using PC players soon.

This updated launcher will be arriving to a small subset of players sometime next week. Those who are tapped for this bit of open testing will not need to download the client all over again, as this update is reportedly ready to deploy. That said, it will look like a client download since it uses the same progress bar, but this bar represents the scanning of files to compare them to the new data structure.

Provided that testing goes well and bar any issues that stand in the way, everyone should be getting this better-running launcher on Thursday, September 22nd, so if you’re considering a return to SWTOR but don’t want to get burned for the decision by a sluggish launcher, maybe wait a few days for things to get refined.