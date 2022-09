MMO Week in Review: Tower of Nightmares

No, that’s not a Halloween haunted house; that’s the name of Guild Wars 2’s latest living world episode, which launched this past week. Also launching this past week? Fractured Online (into early access), Elite Dangerous 4.0, Star Trek Online Ascension, and ArcheAge’s new fresh start servers.

We also took a peek into Temtem, gaped at the swift sunset of Babylon’s Fall, pondered a possible WoW Classic Cataclysm, and raised eyebrows at the latest confirmation of ArcheAge 2. Grumpiness over LOTRO’s Minstrel mess may be assuaged by teases for a 2023 expansion – we’ll see.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week's MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday in Massively Overpowered's Week in Review