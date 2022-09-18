The MOP Up: Valheim comes to Microsoft’s store this month

That kooky Norse survival sim Valheim is sending a raiding party to new shores — in this case, to Microsoft itself. The company announced that the title will become available in the Microsoft Game Store and Xbox Game Pass PC on September 29th.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news!

It’s Farming Season in Closers — during which players can experience easier dungeons and login rewards throughout month.

“Next week we’ll be making more ExileCon tickets available, including balcony, regular, and VIP tickets. They will be available for purchase at 2pm on September 22nd (PDT),” said Path of Exile.

PUBG Mobile pumped out Version 2.2: “Players will be able to jump into Nusa, a beautiful new tropical island map full of fast-paced action. They’ll also get to try out the new Gear Front Mode, a themed game mode that opens up all sorts of exciting new traversal and supply options across Livik, Erangel and Nusa.”

Bug fixes and game stability was the focus of Conan Exiles’ latest patch. This rolled out on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

“Applovin has reeled in its efforts to merge with Unity, following the latter’s move to continue with an existing deal with IronSource,” said GamesIndustry.biz.

Prosperous Universe promised that physical rewards for crowdfunding backers should ship soon.

Legends of Runeterra pushed out Patch 3.15 alongside a roadmap into the next few months.

NetEase is holding a crossover event between Life After and Attack on Titan with 90 special items and bonus events.

World War II shooter Enlisted is adding a Pacific campaign this month: “It will add the Imperial Japanese Army to the game, and the combined battles of infantry, ground vehicles, and aircraft will take place on the islands in the Pacific Ocean.”

Curious about Star Trek Online bringing in an Evil Wesley? Comicbook.com held an interview with the team about this special MMO guest start.

Destiny 2 is upping its security: “The success of BattlEye has allowed us to focus on new data science, machine learning, and analysis tools. Some of the first detections went into limited deployment earlier this year, and we have moved some into full production with others coming later this year.”

EA and Koei Tecmo have teamed up to create a multiplayer title – Omega Force – that’s aiming to take on the hugely popular Monster Hunter series.

Coop squad shooter Rift Sweepers came out on Steam early access:

Collect yoself some beasts of prey with Apex Legends’ most recent event:

Good luck slashing your way through Fiesta Online’s new Spiral Towers:

