Aion NA gets new and updated instances, faster leveling, and arena ranking September 28

NA players of Aion are going to be seeing quite a bit new coming down the pike at the end of this month, as the Wrath of the Storm update introduces new instances, adjusts existing ones, and generally makes the whole leveling experience better for for pretty much everyone.

The major portion of this patch is all about dungeons: New dungeons like Araka, the Unyielding Beshmundir Temple, and the Abyssal Splinter will be introduced, while the Steel Rake and Nochsana Training Camp instances will be revamped as solo dungeons for rapid leveling. Speaking of rapid leveling, XP earnings are getting adjusted in the patch as well, with more XP from mission quests, a revamp of missions that are sub-level 50, and more XP earnings from missions level 51 and up.

The patch will also introduce an arena ranking system, with six grades of badges handed out to the top 50 Daevas that battle in the game’s arenas. Finally, there will be a gear set function that lets players put together loadouts based on situations and playstyles.

