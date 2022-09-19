Apex Legends tweaks weapon skins in the interest of ‘competitive integrity’

In “battle royale shooters are serious business” news, we come to Apex Legends and the tempest in a teapot involving buyable weapon skins and a perceived pay-to-win advantage, which was addressed in a preview post from Respawn Entertainment that showcases some changes being made in the interest of maintaining “competitive integrity.”

The problem was regarding an apparent advantage when aiming down the sights of the VK-47 Flatline rifle when it was equipped with the Heat Sink reactive skin. The post offers up a before and after image of the skin’s change, which now has a bit more of a restrictive view down sight than it previously had. The post also showed off an upcoming update to the Revelation skin for the Flatline, which now has shortened fins to improve overall visibility when ironsighting.

“We believe that any competitive edge in Apex Legends should be gained by honing your skills and not due to any perceived advantages from buying gun skins,” the preview concludes. “We hope players who own these skins will appreciate these improvements and support us as we work to keep Apex Legends fun and fair.”