Blade & Soul teases in-game musical instrument in 10th anniversary video

Blade & Soul is celebrating 10 years in operation in its native South Korea with a special video, and while that might not sound like anything that’s newsworthy on its own, it’s the opening portion of that video that might be of interest to players here in the west as it shows an in-game instrument being played.

This appears to be the first time fans of the game are seeing a music system being demonstrated, and while there’s no timeline for this feature’s arrival to our half of the globe, the video’s description seems to suggest that the feature is on the way westward as it references “a teaser of what’s to come in 2022 and beyond.” The video otherwise shows off several pieces of fanart congratulating the game on its 10th anniversary; you can watch it in full after the break.

