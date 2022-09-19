Final Fantasy XI chronicles the game’s history from 2009 to 2012

A lot changed for Final Fantasy XI between 2009 and 2012. During that stretch of time the game announced a big set of add-on scenarios, saw the launch (and flop) of the original version of Final Fantasy XIV, and shifted many systems to new footing. There was a lot going on, in other words, and so it’s instructive to look back through the events and developer commentary of that four-year stretch on the game’s 20th anniversary site. Yes, they’ve all just been added and you can peruse them for yourself!

Aside from providing a comprehensive timeline for changes, there’s interesting commentary in there; for example, producer Akihiko Matsui mentions that the goal was to increase the level cap to 99 because the team didn’t know if there would be another expansion and they wanted to act with no lingering regrets. His biggest regret is thus that the level cap was raised to level 99 then, instead of leaving 10 levels or so for Seekers of Adoulin. Check out the full timeline starting back at 2009 for a tour down memory lane.