Betawatch: Diablo IV’s endgame beta is on the way

What’s the endgame going to be like for Diablo IV? All right, yes, it’s going to be frantically clicking on monsters who explode in blood while you try to convince yourself that the monetization scheme is fine, but there’s still an actual endgame beta coming along for people to test the specifics. Please pay no attention to the leaks that the game is springing; those just happen.
Meanwhile, down another treasure portal is additional beta news:
- Pixel art, roguelike, MMO, and retro all in the same descriptor? It must be Mythic, and it’s releasing on September 29th! Awesome.
- Osiris: New Dawn has not yet left early access. But it only has two updates to go until it does leave early access, so that’s a milestone.
- The Wagadu Chronicles moved into alpha two.
- You know what Wild Terra 2‘s tutorials needed? Context. That’s what the latest patch has added, after all, so that must be what they needed.
- Last but not least, Pantheon is showing off its mount systems, and those systems are just the way the designers like them: complex and grindy.
Now, who reading this wants a chance to win two hundred thousand dollars? I do, too. We don’t have that. What we have is a list of games in testing just below, along with our ever-present request to let us know if something jumped into a different test phase without us noticing. Let us know and you might win two hundred thousand dollars in a totally unrelated event! It could happen.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta, launching September 27th
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Early access
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Open alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha, closed beta on September 28th
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Wild Terra 2: Early access