Betawatch: Diablo IV’s endgame beta is on the way

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Age of Water: Beta

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Cycle: Closed beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Darkbind: Closed beta

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dual Universe: Paid beta, launching September 27th

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Embers Adrift: Backer beta

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured: Early access

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Galahad 3093: Open beta

Genfanad: Alpha

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access

Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Mad World: Beta

Marvel Snap: Beta

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta

Palia: Closed alpha

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Past Fate: Open alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Ravendawn: Alpha, closed beta on September 28th

Rise Online: Open alpha

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed beta

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Wild Terra 2: Early access

