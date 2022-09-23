SSG yanks Dungeons and Dragons Online offline overnight to address a serious bug

Someone over at Standing Stone Games must have rolled a one this past week because it’s been a headache-inducing 24 hours for both Dungeons and Dragons Online players and engineers.the studio announced that it was taking DDO offline to investigate a nasty bug involving reincarnation caches. As the day went along, it became apparent that this wasn’t going to be a quick fix — and, in fact, DDO stayed down all last night as SSG’s team worked on the problem.
The studio promised more information this morning as it tried to get the game back online, saying that the incoming fixes for the bug will require a couple of options to be disabled in the game relating to reincarnation caches.
Source: Dungeons and Dragons Online. Thanks Pepperzine!
