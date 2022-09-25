A YouTuber is archiving every single portion of The Secret World

If you’re the sort who has problems sticking it out through the combat model weirdness of The Secret World in spite of the outstanding storytelling the MMO offers, then you’ll be happy to note that one YouTube channel is taking on the frankly daunting and impressive quest of archiving the entire game in video, so you can either experience the game without having to play it, or you can be reminded of your nostalgia for the game and play it all over again.

The channel is called The Venetian Archives, and its description admits to taking on “the insane project of cataloguing every mission in The Secret World.” And we do mean everything: every quest, every dungeon, and even every single piece of optional NPC dialogue. The channel is also chronicling fights with named monsters along the way.

Needless to say, an estimated time of completion for this project is hard to pin down, and the fan running the channel looks to currently be in the New England portion of the project, so there’s still a long way to go. Even so, for those hoping to experience (or re-experience) TSW all over again without hitting anything but a play button, there’s a good place to start.