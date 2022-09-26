Colony-building MMO SEED outlines playtest plans for the rest of 2022

Chris Neal
It’s been some time since we’ve gotten some major news out of SEED, the colony-building sandbox MMO from developer Klang Games that we first started covering in 2017; the last major news blast from the game was a $41M investment in the title from a Web3 company that we worried would derail the game’s design with blockchain nonsense, though the studio didn’t confirm that. So what’s new? Playtests for the rest of this year, that’s what.

The game is now taking names for its next 100-person playtest, which will be happening between September 28th and September 30th. After that, two more playtests are planned for October and December, with the December playtest planned to be the game’s largest yet as it looks to invite 500 players and plans to run for over two weeks.

Otherwise, the game’s dev blog page has been pretty pedestrian, with an update related to audio updates and another post that shared an infographic of player survey results related to animations.

source: official site (1, 2, 3)
