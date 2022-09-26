Elder Scrolls Online offers community rewards for exploring High Isle in upcoming event

Care to hunt an achievement, fill a communal bar, and help everyone get some free goodies as a result? Then you’re the kind of Elder Scrolls Online player who’s needed for the upcoming Heroes of High Isle event that’s running between Thursday, September 29th, and Tuesday, October 11th, which tasks players with coming together to fill a bar and reap rewards.

This event is pretty much precisely like the Bounties of Blackwood event the MMORPG held last year: Players must complete the Pathfinder achievement for High Isle by visiting six different locations around the map, which will fill up an event meter, which will in turn grant goodies at certain milestones like an emote, a cosmetic item, and an Ascendant Hoard Box. If the bar fills to 100%, all players will receive a mystery gift and subscribers will get a salamander pet.

September 29th will also be when ZeniMax Online Studios will host a special livestream all about the Firesong DLC. Fans who stay tuned for up to 30 minutes will be able to claim some Twitch Drop goodies like a leopard cub pet and Ouroboros Crown Crates.