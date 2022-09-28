Phantasy Star Online 2 is poised to raise the level cap and teases its Stia zone

While you’re sipping on your pumpkin spice whatevers and counting the days down until Halloween, Phantasy Star Online 2 plans to spend its October being far more productive. SEGA laid out its October content update plans in a new video this week, and the changes ahead are anything but insubstantial.

Starting next week, Phantasy Star Online 2 will be raising its level cap to 65. This level cap increase comes alongside new high rank sectors to overcome. Higher-level weapons and quality-of-life improvements are coming with the patch (such as team gathering), as are “mini episodes” starring characters such as Retem and Kvaris.

More high rank sectors are planned for October 12th and 19th along with a new mission pass. Then on October 26th, a new Ordinal Tower quest will activate with associated rewards.

But what’s perhaps most exciting about Phantasy Star Online 2’s future won’t come in October at all. SEGA teased a huge December content update that will add the Stia zone. Details about this zone are scarce, but it’s still something to keep the faithful going strong.