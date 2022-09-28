SEED shares information about the features and focus of this week’s playtest

Starting today, the colony builder MMO SEED is starting the first of its remaining playtests for this year, but just what will this test entail? The devs at Klang Games are here to answer that question in a livestream.

In the video, the devs explain that this test’s focus is on kicking the tires of machine management and the systems that power Seedling desires, influences, and needs, though the devs also encourage players to explore and see what’s possible in-game since a lot has changed. The video also runs down instructions and resources for players to take advantage of as they test and grants a brief tutorial of controls and menus.

Playtesting runs between now and Friday, September 30th. For those who are jumping in, the livestream is available to view below.

